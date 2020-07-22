1/1
Carolyn Ozelle McCurley Thurston
Carolyn Ozelle McCurley Thurston, 83, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Carolyn was born and raised in Centreville, Ms. She was a beloved member of the Temple Baptist Church, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, worked for the State of Louisiana administration office, dedicated time volunteering to March of Dimes for many years, and enjoyed her time spent working with the Executive Womens International also. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents C.B. McCurley and Jaunita Almeda Joplin McCurley, daughter Cathy Thurston Parsons, and son Kenneth Thurston. Survived by her grandchildren Ryan Knippers and Sarah Goodin, three great-grandchildren and many cousins and beloved friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
