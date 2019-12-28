Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn P. Steinmuller. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Pearce Steinmuller passed away peacefully at her home in the company of her family on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 92. She was born in Opelousas, LA on August 15, 1927. Carolyn graduated from Denham Springs High School and received her Bachelor and Masters degrees in Education from Louisiana State University. She taught first grade at Denham Springs Elementary for several years then settled in Baton Rouge with her Husband, Captain Alfred C. Steinmuller, Jr. Carolyn was an active and devoted member of many organizations. She was a member for over 50 years of Chapter K P.E.O., Baton Rouge Art League, and Delta Gamma Sorority for which she won the Greek Excellence award in 2007. She was past Regent of the Baton Rouge Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and past La. State President, Colonial Dames XVII Century. She is survived by her three children, Adele Steinmuller Smith and late husband Elroy, Captain Charles Steinmuller and wife Francine, and Carol Steinmuller, all of Baton Rouge, six grandchildren: Henry Smith, Carolyn Smith, Virginia Smith Bello, Christopher Steinmuller, Havalend Steinmuller, and Stephen Steinmuller; and four great grandchildren. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Alfred and parents Mr. and Mrs. Harold L. Pearce. Carolyn was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting, knitting, gardening, and travel to her favorite destination, England. She loved picking flowers from her garden, particularly camellias, to enhance the beautiful atmosphere she created in her home for friends and family. Carolyn was an enthusiastic LSU fan and enjoyed her view of University lake and the vibrant life near campus. She could often hear the chimes of the Campanile and the roar at Tiger Stadium from her home. Memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00pm until service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

