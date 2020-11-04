Carolyn was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a lifelong resident of Livingston, LA. Carolyn was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Her biggest joy in life was working in her yard or being on her lawn mower. Carolyn also enjoyed going camping and fishing. If you could not find her doing one of these, she would be found behind a big platter of boiled crabs. Carolyn adored cooking and making candy for her friends and family. She never met a stranger and genuinely loved everyone. Carolyn was a remarkable woman who will be deeply missed. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norman F. Vicknair; children, Stacey Beregi (Jimmy), Todd Vicknair (Ann), and Pennie LaCombe (Rick); sister, Alice Yuhasz (Richard); grandchildren, Mitchel Vicknair and Carly LaCombe. Carolyn is preceded in death by parents, Alton and Alberta Persick; and brother, Alton Persick Jr. The family wants to extend a huge "Thank You" to the Heart of Hospice, Pine Grove church family, Marilyn, Ms.B, Betty Boo, and Roslan for all the support and love they have given to their family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church Caregiver's Fund in honor of Mrs. Carolyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Livingston, La. on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Bro. Paul Taylor will officiate and interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.