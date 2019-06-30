Carols battle with cancer ended June 28, 2019 at her Greenwell Springs, LA home. Carol was 58 years young. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jimmy Forrest, Jr; son, Randall Kirk; daughter, Jennifer Forrest Andrews; grandsons, Nicholas Andrews, Randall Kirk, Jr and Matthew Andrews; granddaughter, Layla Kirk; sisters, Kathyleen Quinn and Patricia Spearman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Quinn and Annelle Quinn and both paternal and maternal grandparents. Carol loved deeply and was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 30 to July 1, 2019