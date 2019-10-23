Carolyn Sanders Smith, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, of Livingston, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 74. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until services at noon. Officiated by Bro Jeremy Glasscock. She is survived by children, Michelle Cutrer and husband Ronnie, Kim Wall and husband Eric; sister, Muriel Barber; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Joseph Smith; daughter, Dana Huffman; grandson, Tyler Smith; parents, Aaron and Addie Aline Sanders; Sister, Amelia Annette Arteita and niece Terri Helmke. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant 225-644-9683 www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019