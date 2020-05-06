Carolyn Sibley Medlen, 72, of Walker passed away Tuesday May, 5, 2020. She was retired from Margot's. She was a graduate of Walker High School and completed 2 years of International Bible College. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Ken McMorris. Three grandchildren Leeann McMorris, Kendyl Carpenter, and Hunter McMorris. Three sisters: Edna Sibley, Hilda Sibley Sasser and husband Ed, and Anita Sibley Fleegle. Two sister-in-laws and one brother-in-law: Marlene Zengel, Carol and husband Ponder McInnis, Norris 'Blackie' and wife Mary Lou Medlen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband William Terry Medlen; her parents Carl and Pauline Sibley; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Alice Medlen; and brothers-in-laws: Lester Fleegle, Dr. Harry Zengel, Randy Medlen, Wesley Medlen, and John Roy Medlen. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8th at Vickers Cemetery officiated by Reverend Richard Beatty. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 9, 2020.