Carolyn Spain Turner, "Mimi", was born on January 17, 1937, and passed peacefully on August 15, 2020, at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. She was born and raised in Phenix City, Alabama. Carolyn married her 'Honey', Harold Eugene Turner, of Zachary, LA on December 20, 1958, and moved to Zachary with him to start their family. They were married for sixty-one years. Harold and Carolyn have four children: Karen, Pam, Steve, and Donna. Carolyn was a strong and faithful servant of the Lord. She taught all of her children and grandchildren to love Jesus. Harold and Carolyn Turner attended and were members of First Baptist Church in Zachary for over fifty years. She loved to sew and make jewelry for all her children and grandchildren. Carolyn also loved to garden and cook. Her real and abiding passions were her family and friends. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mimi during her 83 years, among them: Love the Lord first with all of your heart and be good to each other. She was kind, big hearted, consistently selfless, full of sass, and had beautiful blue eyes. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Zachary on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am, performed by Dr. Wayne Barnes with graveside services immediately following at Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter. Face masks will be required. Serving as pallbearers are David Smith, Bret Bevilacqua, Chase Turner, Seth Bulliard, Andrew Girlinghouse, and Chad Milton. Honorary pallbearer is Aaron McDonald. She is survived by her husband Harold Turner, children and their spouses; David and Karen Smith, Pamela Turner and Bret Bevilacqua, Steve and Chantel Turner, Donna and Arthur DuBois; grandchildren, Darcee Bulliard and husband, Seth, Aaron McDonald and wife, Kristen, Shelbi Girlinghouse and husband Andrew, and Chase Turner; and great grandchild Caleb McDonald. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lila Mae Murphy Spain and Eugene Spain Sr., and brother, Eugene Spain Jr. The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the emergency room staff at Lane Hospital in Zachary, Dr. Frank Culicchia, nurse Robert Brown, nurse Liz, all ICU staff at the West Jefferson Medical Center, and caregiver Janet Beckwith for their love and care during this difficult time. Mimi touched the lives of many and her deep blue eyes will never be forgotten. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, 'Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all of your ways, acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.' Proverbs 3:5-6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Zachary, LA or Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter, LA.

