Carolyn Sue Jones Barcelona, passed away on January 2, 2020 at the age of 81. Carolyn loved camping, fishing, and traveling. Her and Donald were members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald M. Barcelona; her son, Zane D. Barcelona; her daughter, Tammie B. Kahn and husband Armand D. Kahn; her grandchildren, Andrew D. Kahn and Angela Barcelona; her great-grandchildren, Taylor R. Gautreaux, Kade Gautreaux, and Nora Kahn; her brother, Zane Jones; her sister-in-law, Pat Jones; numerous nephews; and her special friends, Don and Shirley Roubique. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael M. Barcelona; her granddaughter, Dana Rabalais Gautreaux; her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and JoAnne Jones; and her parents, Minnie Mae and Horace Jones. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Monday, January 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Ln, Denham Springs, LA from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , www.stjude.org/donate, or a . The family of Carolyn would like to thank Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, Crystal Barbazon, Jakaiya Matthews, Patricia Benable and Brother Leon Dunn. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020