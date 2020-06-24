Carolyn Suzanne Tridico Pauli, 74, affectionately known as Suzy, died June 21, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital where she had been a patient for several weeks. A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, she is survived by two sons, Francis J. Pauli, Jr. and Ryan Louis Pauli and her husband of 45 years, Francis J. Pauli, Sr, who repeated the story of how "he fell in love when he saw her across the room, like the song says." Suzy leaves behind three adored grandchildren, Jacob Pauli, Allie Pauli, and Andrew Pauli along with her beloved sisters, Rosalind Tuminello, Louvita Walters (Manuel) and brother, Louis Tridico (Debra). She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Juanita Tridico and a daughter-in-law, Meredith McAllister Pauli. Those who knew her were aware of Suzy's endless acts of kindness. She was the first to offer help to others in time of need whether it be comfort, or companionship or just listening. Suzy was an active member and eager volunteer at St. Isidore Catholic Church until she began to experience poor health. She considered visiting friends and spending family gatherings and holidays with her husband, children, and her large extended family as her hobbies. Suzy attended St. Anthony elementary and middle school and graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1964 where she was a member of the award-winning school choir that performed in Washington, D.C. during the Cherry Blossom Festival. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Street, Baton Rouge, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, with Father Cleo Milano officiating.

