Carolyn Watson Rigdon, born June 8, 1944, passed away peacefully in her home in Vancleave surrounded by her husband Ronnie, five children and mother-in-law on February 21, 2020. She was a woman of faith who loved to cook, garden with her husband, and spend time with her family. She will be remembered by the little things such as her love for Magnolias, all things yellow, keeping a spotless home that every grandchild knew to keep clean, and a special holiday toast with mimosa's where she taught the women in her life what it means to be strong and resilient. So, when we experience a day where the sun is shining, may we stop and breathe it all in while remembering the love that she showed, the things that she taught us and the light that she was in all our lives. Carolyn Watson Rigdon is survived by her husband, Ronnie D. Rigdon, her five children Greg (Monique) Rigdon, Sherrilyn Venable, Rob (Lynn) Rigdon, Tiffany Rigdon, Jeremy (Mary) Rigdon, mother-in-law Marie Rigdon, three siblings, nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family will host a celebration of life Saturday February 29th from 3-5 at the home of Greg and Monique Rigdon 11402 Hwy 57. Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life. At her request, her remains have been donated to Louisiana State University Bureau of Anatomical Services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St.Judes Children's Research Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020