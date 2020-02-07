Carolyn Wright, born in Lake Charles and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on January 12, 2020 in Spring, TX. She was born to William and Ivy Miller on September 29, 1931. Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Dennis and wife Peggy of Fort Worth, TX and David and wife Cathy of Spring, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter in January, 2017. Carolyn and Walter were members of First United Methodist Church and lived in Kenilworth subdivision for about 47 years. She had a long fight with dementia and is now with her Lord.