Carrie Corey (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Galilee Baptist Church
2870 N. Foster Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
New Galilee Baptist Church
2870 N. Foster Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Carrie Corey affectionately known as "Madear" by all those whose lives she touched. On the morning of September 17th, 2019 she passed with peace and grace at her home with her children." Madear" was born in Hope Villa, Louisiana on January 15, 1931. Celebration of Life Services for "Madear", will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at, New Galilee Baptist Church, 2870 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70805, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM -11:00 AM. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
