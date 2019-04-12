Carrie Dupuy McCreary, 88, of Baton Rouge passed on April 7, 2019 at her home. A viewing will be Sat. Apr. 13, 2019 at A. Hamilton Platinum, 2055 Wooddale Blvd. from 10:00 AM - 12 Noon. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019