Carrie Evelyn Henry passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 42. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Torbert, LA. She is survived by her sons, Derick II, Julian & Braylon Jones; partner, Derick Jones I; father & step mother, Allen & Dawn Henry; sister, April Chenevert & husband Cade; aunts & uncles, Mike & Dawn McLin, Steve & Tammy McLin; godmother, Glenda Henry; special family member Barbara Gordon; & numerous nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Henry; maternal grandparents, Alvin & Yvonne McLin; paternal grandparents, Ivy & Leona Henry, & uncle, Barry Henry. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

