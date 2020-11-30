1/1
Carrie Evelyn Henry
Carrie Evelyn Henry passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 42. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Torbert, LA. She is survived by her sons, Derick II, Julian & Braylon Jones; partner, Derick Jones I; father & step mother, Allen & Dawn Henry; sister, April Chenevert & husband Cade; aunts & uncles, Mike & Dawn McLin, Steve & Tammy McLin; godmother, Glenda Henry; special family member Barbara Gordon; & numerous nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Henry; maternal grandparents, Alvin & Yvonne McLin; paternal grandparents, Ivy & Leona Henry, & uncle, Barry Henry. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 30, 2020
I have not seen Carrie in years, but I will never forget her bright smile, sparking eyes and great personality. She was a favorite student from a great class-the kind of person that made me love my job! Prayers and Blessings to her family and friends.
Lucy Boley
Teacher
