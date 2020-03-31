Carrie Johnson, age 76, received her Heavenly Wings on Tuesday, March 25, 2020. Carrie worked for many years at Cherry's Potato Chip Plant and then a CNA at Hill Haven Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Goldman Johnson; 3 brothers, Goldman, Jr., AC and Morris Johnson; 4 sisters, Albertha Hillard, Mary Lee Johnson Franklin, Dora and Beatrice Johnson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories 4 daughters, Lois (Anthony), Antoinette, Christopher Ann Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA and Michelle (Rossie) of New Jersey; 3 sons, Aaron, Jr., Jerome (Kara) and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA; 3 sisters, Diane Leon (Clarence); Dorothy Gosserand of Baton Rouge, LA and Gladys Givens of New Orleans; 3 brothers, Ceaser of Monroe., Dalton, Baton Rouge, LA and Arthur Johnson of Batchelor, LA, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 2:30 – 4:00PM and Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:00 – 11:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Private. Please sign the guestbook online @ www.pfsneworleans.com. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020