Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services, Inc.
1151 Louisiana Ave.
Port Allen, LA
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services, Inc.
1151 Louisiana Ave.
Port Allen, LA
Obituary
Carrie Johnson, age 76, received her Heavenly Wings on Tuesday, March 25, 2020. Carrie worked for many years at Cherry's Potato Chip Plant and then a CNA at Hill Haven Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Goldman Johnson; 3 brothers, Goldman, Jr., AC and Morris Johnson; 4 sisters, Albertha Hillard, Mary Lee Johnson Franklin, Dora and Beatrice Johnson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories 4 daughters, Lois (Anthony), Antoinette, Christopher Ann Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA and Michelle (Rossie) of New Jersey; 3 sons, Aaron, Jr., Jerome (Kara) and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA; 3 sisters, Diane Leon (Clarence); Dorothy Gosserand of Baton Rouge, LA and Gladys Givens of New Orleans; 3 brothers, Ceaser of Monroe., Dalton, Baton Rouge, LA and Arthur Johnson of Batchelor, LA, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 2:30 – 4:00PM and Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:00 – 11:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Private. Please sign the guestbook online @ www.pfsneworleans.com. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
New Orleans, LA   (504) 948-7447