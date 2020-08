Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrie Johnson-Rogers entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, La. Immediate Family Hour will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4 pm - 5 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Drive-through viewing will from 6 pm - 8 pm. Drive-through viewing on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9 am until religious service at 11 am. MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Conducted by Rev. Percy McGhee. Interment: Johnson Cemetery, Greensburg, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store