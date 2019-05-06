Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Carrie Lynn Gordon Cook, born November 8, 1970 and passed away on May 4, 2019. God has called a sweet light unto himself. Carrie's life gave others love and joy. She never thought of herself, but of others. On May 4 God opened his arms saying; "Beloved come home". Her work was over. She made all who knew her happy giving all she had. How grateful we are to have shared her precious life of 48 years. We have laughed and cried together and shared a lifetime of love. Now she has been granted peace and rest to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her parents, Preston and Betty Gordon, husband of 26 years Alvin Cook, two sons; Brance Gann and Matthew Cook, three daughters: Christian Gann McElveen and husband Cameron, Madelyn Cook Parker and husband Terry and Rebecca Cook, nephews; Chase and Camron McClendon, Grandchildren: Edward, Eli and Olivia, and longtime childhood friend, Dena Monson. Visitation will be at Cornerstone Church of Amite, 108 Campo Ln, Amite City, LA 70422, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. The funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Lewiston Baptist Church cemetery, 74576 N Lewiston Rd, Kentwood, LA 70444. There will not be a service following at the cemetery. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, www.churchfuneralservices.com.

