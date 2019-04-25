Carrie Mae "Puddin" Adams, a native of Batesville, MS and a resident of Lutcher. She passed way at 6:45 p.m, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center Kenner. She was 72. Visiting at King Solomon Baptist Church, North Courseault Street, Lutcher, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Rowdy Scott Sr. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by her daughters: Helen and Lea Adams. Sons; James (Lisa) Adams, Darnell (Bridgette) Robertson, Ron Adams and Joe (Estinavika) Adams. Sisters: Divell Adams Woods, Charlotte Jean Adams and Antonia Adams. Brothers: Virgil (Michallette) Adams, Herman Adams and Valentino Adams. Sister-in-law: Dora Adams, 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends, including Mary Henderson. Preceded in death by her parents: Virnon Lee Adams and Bessie Thomas Adams. Sister Edie Adams and brothers, Vernon and Don Adams. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019