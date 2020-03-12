On March 8, 2020, Mrs. Carrie Mae Stewart transitioned peacefully at OLOL Hospital with family members by her side in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 81. Carrie is survived by her children, Lenny, Karen and Latrinda Stewart of Baton Rouge, LA; Daren Stewart of Oakland, CA; seven grandchildren, Daren, Tasmin, Travis and Trent Stewart of Baton Rouge, LA; Darius Stewart of Port Allen, LA; and Darian and Victoria Stewart of Atlanta, GA; seven great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by mother, father, grandmother and two siblings. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Cedarest Cemetery, Woodville, MS. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020