Carrie Miller, age 88 of Baton Rouge, passed away July 27, 2020. She was born February 23, 1932, in Petersburg, Va., the daughter of the late Lonnie Shaw and Courtney Kirkpatrick. Carrie was preceded in death by Edward C. Allen, Jr., the father of her children. Daughter, Patricia Lynn Allen, and brother Wayne Collette. Her husband and soulmate for 30 years, Chester J. Miller passed in 2017. She missed him every day and we know in our hearts he met her at Heaven's Gate. 'Mimi" or Carrie loved her children and family unconditionally…they were her entire life. Nothing made her happier than her great-grandchildren's laughter. She enjoyed music, rocking on the front porch at the beach house in Bay St. Louis, Ms. and loving her two babies Monkey and Baby her precious kitties. She is survived by son Edward C. Allen, III and wife Cathy, daughter, Diane C. Allen, granddaughter, Carolyn Ray and husband Dewayne, two great-grandsons Austin and Logan Ray, and sisters, Virginia "Dody" McClelland and Julie Fisher. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her caregivers Trivia Dupre and Natalie Leary for their love and friendship during a most difficult time for her these past few years. You will always be a part of our family. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at the Baton Rouge General and The Pennington Cancer Center for making her last few days peaceful. There will be no services. If you would like to make a donation in her name please do so to: The Sallie Aster Burdine Breast Foundation or the SAB Foundation (neurodegeneration research) at 541 Shadows lane, Suite C., Baton Rouge, La. 70806. No, It's Not The End. It's The Beginning.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store