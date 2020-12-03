Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrol Genneth (Morris) Warner departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories one son Frederick Lamont Warner (Alicia), 4 grandchildren Journee Beard, Shalique Richardson, Alexis, Akoria Warner, 5 sisters Sandra Jackson, Cheryl Weber, Yolanda Gibbs, Angela Morris and Rhonda Morris, one brother Keith Morris. Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, La. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 am until religious service at 2 p.m., Andrew Chapel U.M.C., 50311 Hwy. 16 Denham Springs, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

