Carrol Genneth Morris Warner
Carrol Genneth (Morris) Warner departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories one son Frederick Lamont Warner (Alicia), 4 grandchildren Journee Beard, Shalique Richardson, Alexis, Akoria Warner, 5 sisters Sandra Jackson, Cheryl Weber, Yolanda Gibbs, Angela Morris and Rhonda Morris, one brother Keith Morris. Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, La. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 am until religious service at 2 p.m., Andrew Chapel U.M.C., 50311 Hwy. 16 Denham Springs, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Andrew Chapel UMC
DEC
5
Service
02:00 PM
Andrew Chapel UMC
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
