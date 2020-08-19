Carrol Ralph Rubbins, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather; also known to his friends as "Candyman," peacefully transitioned to his Heavenly home on Sunday August 16, 2020. Carrol Sr. was married to Linda for 47 years during which time they brought three joyous lives into this world. Carrol Sr. is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Rubbins; sons Carrol R. Rubbins, Jr. (Erin), Tiyree J. Rubbins, Sr., (Nikki) and Jasmal R.V. Rubbins, Sr., (Regenna); brothers Russell Rubbins, Sr., (Holly), Kenneth Rubbins, (Jackie), Donnell Rubbins (Evelyn) and Anthony Troy Rubbins; grandchildren Taylor Oubre, Quinnjahy Coleman, Jasmal R.V. Rubbins, Jr., Jhani Rubbins, Tiyree J. Rubbins, Jr., Tiyson J. Rubbins, Tiytiana J. Rubbins, and Tiytan Holmes; niece Setaya (Keith, Jerrodrick Jr., Javier and Shania), nephews Zebulun, Rubbins, Joshua Rubbins (Anika), Sean M. Peterson (Sarah and Samson), and Geremiah R. Peterson who were all like children to Carrol Sr.; sisters-in-law Davelyn S. Martin (Michael), Serena M. Ballard (Jacques), and three very special family friends, Derrick " Bo" Scott, Johnny Brown, and Renaldo Bryant. Carrol Sr. was preceded in death by his grandmother Stella August, parents, Murphy Duchane and Florence Jackson, sister Debra Rubbins, and brothers Terry Lee Rubbins, Sr., Anthony Ray Rubbins and Willie Rubbins. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held honoring Carrol Sr., "Candyman" on Friday August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. on the Baton Rouge Levy Landing by the USS KIDD. The family requests those attending please wear masks and socially distance in consideration of others and the Baton Rouge City Ordinance. Please send any flowers, cards, gifts and/or donations to 543 Pebblebrook Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. "I pray that I may live to fish until my dying day. And when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray: when in the Lord's great landing net and peacefully asleep; that in His mercy I be judged Big enough to keep!"

