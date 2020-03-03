|
|
A tribute from his children: He loved Jesus, his family, America (and fought for her) and his church. He lived a good, long life, picked lots of cotton growing up, helped lots of people along the way, made a positive difference for many 4-H kids in Louisiana, worked for years at LSU (geaux tigers) and is now in heaven praising the Lord and visiting with momma, grand daddy, grandmother, Aunt Connie and many friends and other family. He joined them on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Carrol Wilson, 93, and his twin sister, Connie, were born December 1, 1926, in Coleman, Texas to Mackenzie Jackson and Willie Bates Wilson. The family eventually moved to west Texas and Carrol graduated from Littlefield High School and joined the Navy. He was aboard ship headed to Saipan when World War II ended, so he returned to Lubbock, Texas, where he began his educational journey. He received his BS and MS in agriculture from Texas Tech University and taught vocational agriculture at Miami (Texas) High School and Muleshoe (Texas) High School. An offer as an agriculture professor at McNeese State College brought the family to Lake Charles. To further his career, Carrol received his PhD in agriculture from LSU and returned to McNeese as head of the agriculture department. Two years later, LSU hired him as the sheep specialist for the state of Louisiana. He retired from the cooperative extension service and remained in Baton Rouge. He and his late wife were avid tiger fans and had season football and basketball tickets. He was very active in the ministries of Trinity Baptist Church, Lake Charles, First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge and Cross Point Baptist Church, Baton Rouge. He served as a deacon, children's bus minister and children's Sunday School teacher many years. He is preceeded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Connie Taylor and his wife of 58 years, LaVern Gary Wilson. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Judy Wilson (Wesley) Guidry of Lake Charles; his son, Gary Mack (Linda) Wilson of Capshaw, AL; grandchildren, Robin Guidry (Mike) Burger of Knoxville, TN, Brian Wesley (Stacie) Guidry of Bethlehem, NC, and Mackenzie Travis (Samantha) Wilson of Bailey, CO; great grandchildren, Koen and Alex Burger, Allison Koenig-Guidry and W. Rhett Wilson; sister, Sharron Wilson (James) Eddleman of Lubbock, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation in Lake Charles will be at Johnson Funeral Home Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. His funeral service will be at 1:00pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cross Point Baptist Church, 14965 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 with visitation from 11:00am until the time of the funeral. The Rev. Nick Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge, LA. The family would like to thank the staff at the Verandah, Landmark of Lake Charles and Brighten Bridge Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203 or Cross Point Baptist Church building fund. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020