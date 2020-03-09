Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Hebert Jr.. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-447-9041 Visitation 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Jean Hebert, Jr., 76, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home in Bourg, LA. Born August 12, 1943, he was a native of Brusly St. Martin in Assumption Parish, and a former resident of Thibodaux, LA. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, LA from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral from 8:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am which will be celebrated by Fr. Jay Baker with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Neil Hebert; children, Amanda "Mandy" Tabor, and Jeffery "Jeff" Hebert and wife Ginger; grandchildren, Erin Percle, Lindy Tabor, and Calista Hebert; sister, Marie Cecile "Ceil" Orillion and husband Sonny; brother, Larry Hebert and wife Susan; sister, Lauren Hebert; mother-in-law, Noemie "Noonie" Moore; and sisters-in-law, Adele Belanger (Mark) and Julie Knight (Robbie). He is also survived by step-children, Leland Neil and wife Sandi, Jenny Ledet and husband Randy, and Angelle Bonham and husband Scotty; and step-grandchildren, Jordy Ledet, Alex Neil, Landon Neil, Ian Neil, Ethan Bonham, and Morgan Bonham. He was preceded in death by his parents of Brusly St. Martin, Carroll Jean Hebert, Sr. and Delna "Blue" Charlet Hebert; his first wife, Carolyn Moore Hebert; and his father-in-law, Bill Moore. He was a lovingly devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as a wonderful brother. He was close to many relatives and friends in the Belle Rose, Thibodaux, and Houma communities. He loved gardening and carpentry work and was actively involved in numerous organizations such as Heaven's Handymen and Monday and Thursday rosary at St. Joseph's, but his greatest joy was singing in the St. Martin's Chapel Choir in Brusly St. Martin at age 11, playing and singing in rock and roll bands during the sixties and seventies, singing in Barbershop Quartets, and until recently in St. Joseph's choir where he was a magnificent tenor and soloist. Before retirement, he worked for the Thibodaux Region of the Office of Family Support as a Program Specialist for over thirty years. Many will agree that he absolutely loved Disney World, having made about 20 trips over the years. The family would like to thank all those doctors and others who assisted Carroll during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carroll's memory to . Online condolences can be given at Carroll Jean Hebert, Jr., 76, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home in Bourg, LA. 