Carroll Lee Dixon, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. He and his wife, Bobbie, were longtime residents of Central, Louisiana until moving to Liberty, Mississippi in anticipation of his upcoming retirement. Carroll Lee was born January 12, 1953 to Flynn and Jeannine Dixon of Liberty, Mississippi. He was the youngest of their three sons. Like any country boy, he loved the outdoors. Following in his father's footsteps, Carroll Lee ultimately became a member of IUOE Local 406 in Baton Rouge. He worked for Nichols Construction, B&G Crane Service, and was working for Turner Industries (formerly Nichols) during the time of his death. Over the years he became one of the best in his field earning the respect of so many across the southeast for his knowledge of the industry, his humble nature, and integrity. He will be greatly missed and not soon forgotten. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Dixon, Liberty, MS; children, Brandi Prater (Allan), Nederland, TX, Jason Dixon (Amanda), Denham Springs, LA, and Jeremy Dixon, Denham Springs, LA; grandchildren, Morgen Christ (Torie), Baton Rouge, LA, Gabrielle Andreason (Al), Sugarland, TX, Tomas Prater, Durant, OK, Alex Gilmore, Denham Springs, LA, and Jade Dixon, Denham Springs, LA; siblings, Jim Dixon (Sharon), Slidell, LA, Chuck Dixon (Bei Zhang), Gonzales, LA, and Melinda Rich (Dr. Randy Rich), Hickory, MS. Preceded in death by his parents Flynn and Jeannine Dixon. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m with Memorial Service starting at 11:00 a.m. Following the memorial service he will be transported to Liberty, Mississippi where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service that will begin at 2:00 p.m. Officiating minister Dr. Randy Rich.