"He took him up in his arms and blessed God and said, 'Lord, now you are letting your servant depart in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation.'" Luke 2:28-30. Carroll Lee Dupuis was born January 26, 1932 in Arnaudville, LA to Joseph and Lawrence Dupuis. Lee, as he was known, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19. Lee received a Master's Degree in Theology from Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy and was ordained a Catholic priest. He was assistant pastor in Erath and Rayne, LA for 6 years. After leaving the priesthood, he moved to Los Angeles, CA and began a career in probation that brought him back to Louisiana in 1971 as Chief Probation Officer for the US District Court in Baton Rouge. He later became the Clerk of Court and retired at the age of 62. He enjoyed a long retirement playing golf with his friends, vacations at the beach, working in his yard, and barbequing for his family. He is survived by his loving wife Kathryn, three sons: Charles and wife Susan of Baton Rouge, Joseph and wife Mary of Tyler, TX and Phillip of Broomfield, CO., as well as his brother Melvin (Bob) Dupuis. Lee was called Poppy by 4 grandchildren that he absolutely adored, Danielle, Joshua, Emalee, and Leah. He was also Uncle Lee to many nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Raymond Dupuis and John Robin, and sister Verna Arceneaux. A memorial celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date.

