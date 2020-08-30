Carroll Millet, 60, of Baton Rouge, passed away surrounded by loving members of his family at his home on August 25th, 2020. He was born on April 12th, 1960. Carroll was a native of Baton Rouge, and dock operator of the Shell Geismar Plant for the past decade, a position he was faithful, dutiful, and committed to under the RSGS contractor. He is preceded in death by his father Anthony Earl Millet Sr., stepfather William 'Bill' Mixon, sister DeeDee Comeaux, and mother-in-law Linda Brown. He is survived by wife Dina, and sons Justin and Christopher Millet of Baker. He is also survived by his mother Betty Mixon, granddaughter Alaynah Craig, sisters Barbara Matthews(Mark), Beverly Charleville (Rhett Sr), brothers Andy Millet (Debbie), Harrell Millet (Lynn), and Darrell Millet of Prairieville. Carroll had a host of numerous nieces and nephews he is survived by. An avid lover of nature, Carroll would love to spend his time sitting in the tranquility of the river, where he would find peace and fish aplenty. When not in the great outdoors, Carroll could be found attending to his enthusiasm for cars and his family. A memorial gathering will be held for Carroll on September 2nd, 2020 at Church Funeral Services and Crematory's Walker location from 5 PM – 7 PM 9422 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA 70785.

