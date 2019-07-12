Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll "Rabbit" Millsaps. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" II Timothy 4:7. A ceremony celebrating the life of Carroll "Rabbit" Millsaps will be held 3 pm Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Healing Place Church; visitation will begin at 1 pm. Rabbit was born in Baton Rouge on June 27, 1945 and departed from this life on July 4, 2019 at The Carpenter House at the age of 74 years. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and retired with Honeywell Company. He enjoyed fishing, camping and especially playing pool. He had a passion for time spent with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandson Reese Michael Gorman; his wife Teena B. Millsaps; and his parents Elmer and Thelma Benton Millsaps. Survivors include his beloved daughter Melissa M. Jewell; her mother Mona Williams Millsaps; sisters Betty Williams and Jeanette Yablonsky; grandson Jack Edward Gorman; also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews and four stepchildren. Heartfelt appreciation and thanks are extended to Mona Williams Millsaps for caregiving, nurses and staff of St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House and staff of Church Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, family and friends that wish to give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory may do so by clicking here https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/carroll-rabbit-millsaps. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 16, 2019

