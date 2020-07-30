"Everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life and I shall raise him on the last day." (John 6:37-40) Carroll Paul Bourgeois passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1:40 a.m. at his home in Addis, at the age of 76. He was a native of Lake Charles and resident of Addis. Carroll was a Retired Certified Safety Professional from Copolymer after 32 years of service. He served the town of Addis for 32 years as Mayor, serving 8 terms; he was a member of the Brusly Lions Club, Knights of Columbus #10744, Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) serving on the Executive Board and as the Vice President of District H. He was also an active member of Volunteer Employee Beneficiary Association (VEBA). Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Sunday, August 2nd, 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, from 8 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Carroll is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn "Cat" Willett Bourgeois of Addis; three daughters, Paula Bourgeois and wife Karen of Prairieville, Pamela Bourgeois Rhodes and husband Scot of Brusly, Peggy Bourgeois and wife Charlene of Liberty, Texas; two sons, Patrick Bourgeois and Jada of Freeport, Texas and Perry Bourgeois and wife Valerie of Katy, Texas; one sister, Phyllis Bourgeois Wheelis and husband Steve of Seabrook, Texas; three brothers, Joseph Bourgeois, Jr. and wife Rita of Slidell, James Bourgeois and wife Joanne of St. Augustine, FL, Charles Bourgeois and wife Debbie of Livingston, Texas; one sister-in-law, Diana Bourgeois of Lake Charles; 12 grandchildren, Ashton Rhodes Greenblatt and husband Ethan, Peyton Rhodes Forestier and husband Sean, Cole, Camille, Rylee, Bryce, Dakota, Koral, Harbor, Marina and Sailor Bourgeois, Dakota Smith and wife Melodie. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Emery" and Delia "DeeDee" Andrepoint Bourgeois; twin brother, Harold Bourgeois. Pallbearers will be Patrick, Perry, Scot, Dakota, Cole, Harbor, Bryce and Sailor. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph, James, Phyllis and Charles. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10744. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.