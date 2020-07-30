1/1
Carroll Paul Bourgeois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life and I shall raise him on the last day." (John 6:37-40) Carroll Paul Bourgeois passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1:40 a.m. at his home in Addis, at the age of 76. He was a native of Lake Charles and resident of Addis. Carroll was a Retired Certified Safety Professional from Copolymer after 32 years of service. He served the town of Addis for 32 years as Mayor, serving 8 terms; he was a member of the Brusly Lions Club, Knights of Columbus #10744, Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) serving on the Executive Board and as the Vice President of District H. He was also an active member of Volunteer Employee Beneficiary Association (VEBA). Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Sunday, August 2nd, 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, from 8 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Carroll is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn "Cat" Willett Bourgeois of Addis; three daughters, Paula Bourgeois and wife Karen of Prairieville, Pamela Bourgeois Rhodes and husband Scot of Brusly, Peggy Bourgeois and wife Charlene of Liberty, Texas; two sons, Patrick Bourgeois and Jada of Freeport, Texas and Perry Bourgeois and wife Valerie of Katy, Texas; one sister, Phyllis Bourgeois Wheelis and husband Steve of Seabrook, Texas; three brothers, Joseph Bourgeois, Jr. and wife Rita of Slidell, James Bourgeois and wife Joanne of St. Augustine, FL, Charles Bourgeois and wife Debbie of Livingston, Texas; one sister-in-law, Diana Bourgeois of Lake Charles; 12 grandchildren, Ashton Rhodes Greenblatt and husband Ethan, Peyton Rhodes Forestier and husband Sean, Cole, Camille, Rylee, Bryce, Dakota, Koral, Harbor, Marina and Sailor Bourgeois, Dakota Smith and wife Melodie. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Emery" and Delia "DeeDee" Andrepoint Bourgeois; twin brother, Harold Bourgeois. Pallbearers will be Patrick, Perry, Scot, Dakota, Cole, Harbor, Bryce and Sailor. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph, James, Phyllis and Charles. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10744. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved