Carroll S. Mayer, Jr. "Sonny" passed away following two weeks of complications from Covid-19 on November 23, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1930. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Resthaven Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wayne Sledge, Steve Quartano, Ryan Sledge, Paul Rizzutto, Michael Quartano and Brian Quartano. Sonny was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge graduating from Baton Rouge High School and LSU where he earned a degree in economics. He served in the USAF during the Korean conflict. He was the owner of Mayer Knox Amiss Insurance Agency, and a member of Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana and its area chapter, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, BBB of South Central Louisiana, CPCU Bayou Chapter, Baton Rouge Assembly where he served as past chairman, City Club, and the Ramblers Dance Club. Sonny is preceded in death by his loving wife, Berta Laycock Mayer; parents, Carroll S. Mayer, Sr., Lillian Landry Mayer; and sister Lillee Mayer Coleman. Survived by children Debra Mayer Sledge and husband Wayne, Janice Karen Mayer Quartano and husband Steve, and Carroll S. Mayer, III "Sparky" and wife Buffy; grandchildren Ashley Sledge Rizzutto, M.D. and husband, Paul, Ryan Sledge and wife, Kristy, Laura Sledge, Michael Quartano, Susan Quartano, Brian Quartano, and Callie Mayer. He had four great grandchildren Charles Rizzutto, Ava Rizzutto, Adrian Sledge and Ivan Sledge. Special thanks to Dr. Louis Minsky for his genuine care over the years, Dana Bunch of St. James Place medicine management, the staff at the Baton Rouge General Mid-City CICU Covid Unit, and the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing for helping our adored father depart this world in peace and comfort. Donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge in lieu of flowers. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
