Carter Lee Doughty passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 87. He was a life-long member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma King Doughty, and his son, Larken Doughty. He has two grandchildren, Luke Doughty and Caroline Doughty, and one great grandson, Justin Lane Doughty. He graduated from Holden High School and Southern University During their early years, Carter Lee was a teacher at Doyle School and then was drafted into the Army, stationed for two years at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where their only child, Larken, was born. After discharge from the Army, he resumed his teaching career at Doyle School, where he was a teacher and basketball coach, until retirement in 1971. Through the years, he and Norma enjoyed traveling to different places across the country. Gardening, fishing and hunting were a big part of his life. He was an avid sports fan, including LSU and the New Orleans Saints. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Louis Broussard, Johnny Gill and Glenn King, two sister-in-law, Linda King Smith and Beverly Ellis King. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Olivia Doughty and one sister, Vera Mae Doughty. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston, Louisiana, from 6pm until 9pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Sunday from 1pm until Celebration of Life Service at 2pm, conducted by Rev. Russell Hinson and Rev. Berkley Boyd. Burial will follow at Stafford Cemetery in Magnolia. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019