On the morning of Saturday August 10, 2019, Carter R. Welch went to his Heavenly home. He was born February 21, 1942 to Louis and Beulah Welch in Franklinton Louisiana. He is survived by his wife Marlene Welch, sons Walter Scott wife Donna, Jeremy Welch, Grandsons Blake Mitchell and Christopher Welch, Sisters Lee Davis, Jerri White and husband Eugene, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and son William Russell Welch. He retired from Boh Brothers Construction, he was a member of Christ's Community Church and he enjoyed fishing, playing pool and family gatherings. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Seale Funeral home, in Denham Springs, LA, from 10:00 am until celebration of life service at 1:00 pm, conducted by Pastors Willis Easley and Don Tuttleton. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Denham Springs Council on Aging or Christ's Community Church. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019