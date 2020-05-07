Cary Anthony Bayham Sr., a lifelong resident of Grosse Tete, LA, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 73. Cary was a United States Army Veteran. He was a certified welder at Ethel Corporation for 17 years and Constantin Handicap Vehicles, where he retired with 17 years of service as well. He was the honest force in his family who kept everyone on track and level-headed. He pushed them to be their best and to strive for the best. He wasn't afraid to speak his mind and dish out tough love. How he loved to tease them so. He made sure his family felt loved by him through his actions every day. He had a laugh that could be recognized from miles away, and it will be what he is remembered for most. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, JoAnn; his sons, Cary Bayham Jr. and Cade Bayham; his sister Bernice Devillier and sister-in-law Deborah Bayham; he also leaves behind two granddaughters, Jamie Bayham St. Romain (Cade) and Lacy Bayham, as well as three great-grandchildren, Ta'liyah Collins, & Collyn and Peyton St. Romain. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Bernie Harold Bayham, his brother Bernie "Butch" Bayham, his daughter-in-law Natalie Stapf, his niece Mindy Bayham, and his godchild June Berthelot. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice and his beloved nurse Katie. Pallbearers will be Cade St. Romain, Bernie "Bruiser" Bayham, James Landry, Buddy Leonard, Kane Berthelot, Bobby Wesson, and Dalton Stapf. Honorary pallbearers will be Cary Bayham Jr., Cade Bayham, and Peyton St. Romain. Visitation will be at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA, on Saturday May 9, 2020 from 9 am – 11 am. Burial will immediate follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Grosse Tete, LA. Pastor Larry Bossier will officiate. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

