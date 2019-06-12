Cary John Atwood, 67, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019,surrounded by his family. He was born on August 5, 1951 in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and moved to Baton Rouge as a young boy. A graduate of Glen Oaks High School, Class of 1969, Cary followed in his fathers footsteps becoming a Master Plumber and co-owner of Service Plumbing Company. Since childhood, Cary enjoyed fishing, boating, and being in the outdoors. An avid LSU sports fan, his love of the team was surpassed only by his love for his children and grandchildren. His favorite times were spent with his family, doing the things he loved most- camping, celebrating special occasions, and cheering on either his little ones at the ball field or LSU on TV. Those who knew Cary loved him for his gentle soul and kind heart; he was never without a smile on his face and a warm word for all he encountered. His humor and unique spirit lives on through the family he was so proud to call his own. Cary is preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffrey Atwood; his parents, Ralph and Vera Atwood; his brother-in-law, Donald Lavergne; and his former father-in-law, Donald Bennett. He is survived by his former wife, Cynthia Atwood; his daughter, Melissa Hutchinson; his three other children and their spouses, Ashley and Jeffrey Argyle, Jason and Kaci Atwood, and Kristen and Marshall Courtney; his sister, Jan Lavergne; his sister and brother-in-law, Stacey and Russ Nicholson; his former mother-in-law, Doris Bennett; his grandchildren, Alaina and Caleb Hutchinson; Wesley, Nora, and Loren Atwood; and Connor Argyle; and numerous wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Jason Atwood, Alaina Hutchinson, Caleb Hutchinson, Jeffrey Argyle, Marshall Courtney, Russ Nicholson, Frank Pasqua, and Michael Pasqua. The family of Cary wishes to extend our sincere thanks to PACE, as well as all the doctors, nurses, and staff involved in his care, and family support, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, especially within the ICU. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary