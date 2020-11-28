1/1
Cary Jonathan Janét
1980 - 2020
Cary Jonathan Janét, native of Many, La. and resident of Plaquemine, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2020. He was 40 years old. Cary was born on September 8, 1980 in Alexandria. He graduated from Many High School and attended Northwestern State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Cary worked Offshore in the Oil & Gas Industry. Cary was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother and loyal friend to many. He was incredibly proud of his wife and children and made many memories with them that will be cherished forever – crabbing nights at the beach, Nintendo games with Brady, fishing in the bayou, and boiling crawfish on the weekends. Cary will be remembered for his sense of humor, incredible work ethic, and his love for LSU football. He is survived by the love of his life, Laynie Legendre Janét; his three adoring children, Mackenzie Grace, Rylee Kate, and Brady Layne; his mother and stepfather, Brenda and John Cartwright; his sisters, Erin Janét Richard and husband Trevor, Jamie Cartwright Turner and husband Reid; and brother, Collin Janét. He is also survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bernardine and David Legendre, who loved him like a son; sisters-in-law, Lisa Morel and husband Jay, and Lauren Legendre; nieces and nephews, Logan and Mary Claire Morel, Bailey Booker Kepper (Todd), Noah Booker, Trevor and Cameron Richard, Matthew and Noella Janét; two great nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friends and co-workers that he thought of as family. He was preceded in death by his father, Errol Janét; brother, Christian Janét, paternal grandparents Earl Janét and Beverly Janét; maternal grandparents, Albert Whitmore and Lucille Whitmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Janét Children's Account at Plaquemine Bank, 24025 Eden Street, Plaquemine, LA 70764. We miss Cary so much but we look forward to the day that we will laugh with him again. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
DEC
1
Interment
Grace Memorial Park
November 28, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
