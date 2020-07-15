Casey Michael Clement passed away at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 39. Born and raised in New Orleans, LA, Casey attended elementary schools St. Raphael and Lake Castle and was a graduate of Brother Martin High School. He has always loved nature and was fascinated by insects and reptiles. Casey could speak Italian and was currently studying Latin. In 2004, he enlisted in the United States Army and upon his discharge in 2012, he moved to Slidell where he remained until his passing. Casey is survived by son Nicholas I. Clement, parents Clay L. Clement, III and Joan K. Clement, sister Tara L. Shannon and her husband Brian M. Shannon, and nephew Landon A. Lawless. He is also survived by many friends and relatives. Casey was a wonderful father and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. A private memorial will be held at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in his memory to V.A. (Department of Veterans Affairs) Medical Centers.

