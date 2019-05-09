Cassandra "Teedy" Carter

A resident of Port Allen, Cassandra Carter died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at age 59. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 4pm, and resume on Saturday from 9am until service at 11 am at Poplar Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her mother, Lillie Grimes; three daughters, Shanitra Grimes of Addis, LaYokey Grimes of Zachary and Nakiva Grimes of Brusly; eight grandchildren; three brothers and a host other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
