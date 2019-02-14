Celebration of Life Service for Casey O'Conner will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 PM – 7 PM; and 1 pm until the hour of service. Premier services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019