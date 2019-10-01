Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Memorial service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Castella "Stella" Mae McKenzie Barron, 71, passed away on September 30, 2019. Born on December 12, 1947, in Pascagoula, Miss., she was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and current resident of Denham Springs, La. She cherished her time with family as daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She made many friends wherever she went. Of the jobs she had over the years, she found the greatest joy in delighting many children at Christmastime when she played Mrs. Claus with her husband as Santa Claus. She was preceded in death by her brother James "Jimmy" McKenzie, and her parents Hugh McKenzie, Sr. and Ruby Lee Brown McKenzie. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Barron; son Jeffrey Barron and his wife Angie; son Christopher Barron; daughter Melanie Wagner and her husband Thomas; ten grandchildren: Meredith, Hayley, Leighton, Natalie, Brennon, and Baylor Barron; Cassidy and Camryn Pennison; and Victoria and Peyton Wagner; and one great-grandson Caden Marshall. She is also survived by two brothers, Hugh "Bill" McKenzie, Jr., Richard "Dickie" McKenzie and his wife Denice, sister Kelly Bisnette, niece Katie Sumrall, her husband Tripp, and their daughter, Leigh Caroline, and numerous relatives and friends from a long, full life. The family would like to thank the staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center for their attention and care during her time there. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La. "No sad goodbyes will there be spoken, For time won't matter anymore." – Sweet Beulah Land, Squire Parsons, Jr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2019

