Catha Elise Gaines Duhe, 74, peacefully entered eternal rest at her home in Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, with her husband and children by her side. She was born on July 25, 1946 in Baton Rouge, LA by her parents, the late Alphred Alverson Gaines and Grace Lee Catha Gaines, and her sister, the late Mary Ann Laurent. Catha was a 1964 graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University followed by a Master of Education from LSU. She was a Kindergarten teacher in the Ascension Parish School system, teaching at St. Amant Elementary and then Lake Elementary before her retirement in 2003 after 33 years of teaching. She loved her career as a teacher and the lifelong friendships she made amongst her coworkers. After retirement, becoming a "Mema" to her 7 beautiful grandchildren became her greatest joy, as well as a passion for scrapbooking to which she lovingly created numerous books of memories for her family that will always be cherished. Catha is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Rayford James "R.J." Duhe; three children, Randy Duhe (Jennifer) of Prairieville, LA, Michael Duhe (Kyla) of Walker, LA, and Leigh Ann Duhe-Heinse (Matt) of Baton Rouge, LA.; and seven grandchildren, Marcus Heinse, Matthew Heinse, Jonas Duhe, Julian Duhe, Abram Duhe, Maher Heinse, and Rosalie Duhe. Sharing with her immediate family in mourning are many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy., Gonzales, LA, with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Graveside service immediately to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paulina, LA. The family requests that all visitors practice safety by wearing a mask and practice social distancing. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.