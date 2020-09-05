Cathalene Dedon Williams passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a native of Mt. Hermon, LA and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Cathalene enjoyed gardening, going to church, and spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gillis and husband, Eddie, Germaine Purcell and husband, Donnie, and Marilyn Bassonnette and husband, John; grandchildren, Cally, Colten, Dylan, Kennon, Mekell, Sharla and Kristen; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Schilling; brother, Julius Dedon; and numerous other family members. Cathalene is preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Odum; husband, Milton R. Williams; parents, Denmon and Marie Dedon; sister, Dorothy Duncan; and brothers, Clifford and Donald Dedon. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 8:30AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

