1/1
Cathalene Dedon Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathalene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathalene Dedon Williams passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a native of Mt. Hermon, LA and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Cathalene enjoyed gardening, going to church, and spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gillis and husband, Eddie, Germaine Purcell and husband, Donnie, and Marilyn Bassonnette and husband, John; grandchildren, Cally, Colten, Dylan, Kennon, Mekell, Sharla and Kristen; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Schilling; brother, Julius Dedon; and numerous other family members. Cathalene is preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Odum; husband, Milton R. Williams; parents, Denmon and Marie Dedon; sister, Dorothy Duncan; and brothers, Clifford and Donald Dedon. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 8:30AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved