Catherine Brent Cockrell was the first of five children born to Eloise (DeRogers) and Robert Brent Jr. in Mix, Louisiana. She died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Catherine and John P. Cockrell met as sophomore students in college and were married within days of graduation. From this 52 year union three children were born - Johnathan (Cynthia, deceased) Cockrell, Janell (Eric) Conley and Judith Cockrell. She was educated at St. Francis Xavier Parochial School and McKinley Senior High School in Baton Rouge, LA. She received her Bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology with a minor in Speech Education from Southern University and A&M College. She completed her Master's degree in Learning Disabilities and Behavior Disorders from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Catherine was the first African American speech therapist to work in Elkhart, IN. She retired from Columbus Public Schools after working 30+ years as a speech pathologist. Catherine was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Southern University Alumni Association, The Silhouettes, and Jaquananas. She and John enjoyed traveling extensively all over the world, taking annual cruises, and attending countless family events in a variety of cities. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Brent, III. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by siblings Charles (Angela Bruner) Brent, Sr., Brenda Brent Williams and Deborah Brent Harton; grandchildren Cydney, Cori and Christen Conley; Trevon Flores and Justin Ricardo Cockrell. She is also survived by her seven aunts, Agnes Gosserand, Hazel Brown, Rose Celestine, Ann Volta, Marjorie Martin, Doris Theresa Dundy, Mary Norwood, and numerous other relatives.

