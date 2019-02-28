Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Catherine Burkett Macha passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Sumrall, MS and resided in Baton Rouge, LA. Catherine was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Former parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Baker, LA. She graduated from Bassfield High School at the age of 16. She was an all-state basketball player averaging 33 points a game. Catherine enjoyed reading and gardening and was an avid LSU basketball fan. March Madness was her favorite time of year. She married Vic Macha in 1953 and was married 42 years until his death in 1995. She is survived by daughter, Celeste Macha Torrance (Jerry) of Central, LA; son, Mark Macha (Cindy) of Baton Rouge, LA; Melanie Macha Henry (Tom) of Houston, TX; Paula Macha Moreau (Mark) of Baton Rouge, LA; Grandchildren, Jill Torrance, Jacob Torrance, Brad and Caleb Macha, Jennifer Macha-Hebert, Will Henry, Catherine Henry, Rebekah Henry, Malena Moreau Jezek, Matthew Moreau and sweet Madeline Moreau; Great-Grandchildren, Isabella Macha, Carter Macha, Noah Macha, Allie Macha, Addison Macha, Ryleigh Macha, Reece Macha, Brooks Hebert, Ridge Hebert, Michaela Torrance, Presley Torrance, and Maverick Torrance. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor F. Macha; Son, Victor "Bubba" Macha; Infant Daughter, Parents, Mary and Fred Burkett; Sisters, Marie Benzer, Francis Miller, Janie Paul; Brothers, Cecil "Buddy" Burkett, Julius "Flit" Burkett, and Tommy Burkett. Pallbearers will be Brad Macha, Caleb Macha, Jacob Torrance, Will Henry, Matthew Moreau, Dennis Burkett, and honorary pallbearer, Harold Miller. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 PM until 9 PM with the rosary being recited at 7 PM and resuming at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday from 12 PM until 1 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, 225-767-4673 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856.

