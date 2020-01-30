Catherine "Cat'T" Bynum Allen born in New Orleans, La went to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at her home in Brusly, LA. She loved to read and study her bible, and spend time with her family. Cat't was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at the Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr Plaquemine, LA, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9am until service at 11am, officiated by Rev. Clyde Mc Nell. Burial will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Lukeville Lane, Brusly LA. She is survived by 3 daughters, Latina Parker, Nacol Hicks and Alicia Bynum. Six devoted siblings; Jacqueline Ayo, Sheila Bynum, Vanderbilt Bynum III, Linda Holmes, Ramona Bynum, Mary Craig and Melody Bynum; a devoted granddaughter Alecia Johnson, god daughter Bianca Bynum Jones; 21 grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Vanderbilt and Daisy Thomas Bynum, her two sons Louis H. Parker III and Kenyo M. Parker Sr, and one grandson Van' Da Parker, 4 siblings Jennifer Bynum, Brenda LeJeune, Charles Bynum and Troy Bynum Sr, and a sister-in-law Lisa Bynum. Hall Davis and Son in Charge
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020