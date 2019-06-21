Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 1726 15th Street Gulfport , MS 39501 (228)-865-0090 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Cole Petty, 95, passed away June 19, 2019 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 2, 1923 in Greensburg, LA and lived most of her life in Baton Rouge, LA, until she moved to the Mississippi gulf coast in February of 2017. Catherine, known to many as Cacky, received her BA from the University of North Carolina and was subsequently a beloved wife and mother. She enjoyed painting, researching her ancestors and parapsychology, traveling and gardening. Many people will enjoy the beautiful plants she shared with them for years to come. She had a special way of making people smile with her innocent and unfiltered comments. When she could no longer walk, she thrived by scooting around the neighborhood and chatting with everyone along the way. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and caregivers. Her family extends their gratitude to the caring staff of Bay Cove Assisted Living and Dixie White House Nursing Home, personal caregivers, and nurse Julie in the ICU of Gulfport Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Petty; and her son, Lee Petty. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Jean Petty and Cay Petty; her grandson, Stephen Weaver and his wife, Allison Quate; and her great grandchildren, Maxwell and Audrey Weaver. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport, Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.

