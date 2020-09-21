Catherine Comeaux Brown, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Sorrento, LA and a resident of Maurepas, LA. She leaves to cherish her memories with her daughter, Hope (Wayne) Kirkfield; son, Michael (Kelli) Brown; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Brown, Emily Brown, Wayne Kirkfield II, Kayla and Zachary McCormick; great-grandchildren, Carter, Conner and Cam Brown; sister, Angela Villenurve; loving sister-in-law, Mimi Comeaux and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Morris Brown; parents, Maude and Ulysses Comeaux; brothers, Gerald and Tony Comeaux. Family and friends of Catherine are invited to attend the Viewing of the body at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 22502 Hwy 22, Maurepas, LA on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 between 9:45-10AM with Mass immediately following the viewing. Christian Burial: Whitehall Cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com
