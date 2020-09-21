1/1
Catherine Comeaux Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Comeaux Brown, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Sorrento, LA and a resident of Maurepas, LA. She leaves to cherish her memories with her daughter, Hope (Wayne) Kirkfield; son, Michael (Kelli) Brown; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Brown, Emily Brown, Wayne Kirkfield II, Kayla and Zachary McCormick; great-grandchildren, Carter, Conner and Cam Brown; sister, Angela Villenurve; loving sister-in-law, Mimi Comeaux and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Morris Brown; parents, Maude and Ulysses Comeaux; brothers, Gerald and Tony Comeaux. Family and friends of Catherine are invited to attend the Viewing of the body at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 22502 Hwy 22, Maurepas, LA on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 between 9:45-10AM with Mass immediately following the viewing. Christian Burial: Whitehall Cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved