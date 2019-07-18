Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Diane Santos Cangelosi. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Catherine Diane Santos Cangelosi, devoted wife, loving mother, caring sister, adoring grandmother and steadfast friend to all, passed away peacefully at the age of 63 with her beloved husband, Greg, by her side. Catherine, lovingly known to all as Cathy, was born in Tokyo, Japan on January 25, 1956, while her father, Leslie, and mother, Joyce, were stationed there with the United States Air Force. Cathy would eventually become the third of six siblings and move many times throughout the US. Eventually settling in Tioga, Louisiana – where her fondest memories include Mary Goff Elementary, Bass Weejuns shoe envy and Tioga High School. Tioga became ingrained in who Cathy was, and would be become. It is here she found life-long friends, mentors and purpose for her life ahead. Cathy graduated from LSU with her undergraduate degree in Physical Education. She went on to receive her Master's from Louisiana Tech in Adapted Physical Education. Cathy became an integral part of the Louisiana Special Education Center (LSEC) in Alexandria, Louisiana for over 30 years. Here she created life-long friends with children who needed a special kind of maternal love and with co-workers who shared her passion for providing these children an opportunity at knowing a life outside of LSEC. She was actively involved with the children in Special Olympics and G.U.M.B.O. (Games Uniting Mind and Body Organization), often traveling with students to provide them opportunities to compete nationally and internationally. Cathy was the biggest cheerleader of her two daughters – Catherine, 35 and Melissa, 30. She was incredibly proud of the strong, educated and successful women they have become. Her only grandchild, Devereaux Grey, 10, broadened her interests to include all things baseball, Monopoly, Risk and sports statistics, to name a few. Cathy married Greg Cangelosi of Baton Rouge on November 10, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. This began a beautiful union of two souls who found new life in exploring the world. Cathy's dog, Jasper, while initially skeptical of the union, truly embraced Greg and they found their own happiness. Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Leslie Martin Santos; her mother, Joyce Marie Ebarb Santos; her father-in-law, Roy Frank Cangelosi; mother-in-law, Helen May Oldham Cangelosi; her brother, Leslie "Les" Martin Santos, Jr; and her sister, Linda Mary Brown. She is survived by her siblings, Loretta Ann Gaspard of Lafayette; Veronica "Vickie" June Hyatt (husband Louis) of Houma; Stanley Joseph Santos (wife Tammie) of Alexandria; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Pamela "Pam" Ann Ducote (husband Marvin) of Geismar; Janet N. Hibbard (husband Mike) of West Richland, WA; Roe Frank Cangelosi, III (wife Julie) of Columbia, KY; Judy Lynn Brousseau (husband Doug) of Baton Rouge; Gwendolyn "Gwen" Kay Mitchell (husband Mickey) of Baton Rouge; George Thaddeus "Thad" Cangelosi of Baton Rouge; daughters, Catherine Lee Pearson (son Devereaux) of Phoenix; Melissa Brooke Canfield (husband Michael) of Salt Lake City; and a large loving family of nieces, nephews, cousins. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 9:30am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00am, celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. 