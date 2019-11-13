Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Elizabeth Meyers Douglas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Douglas, born March 28, 1952 in Baton Rouge, LA, died Wednesday, Nov 6, of complications from an unexpected cardiac event. Her family was at her side. She was predeceased by her parents Clyde and Jean (Soulier) Meyers, sister Cindy Hollier, and brother-in-law Gordon Wilkerson. She is survived by her husband of 39 years John Gordon Ross Douglas, daughters of whom she was most proud, Sarah Rathbun (Bob), and Anna Douglas, grandsons and the "lights of her life" Brady and James Rathbun, sisters Jan Wilkerson, Glynn Rubin, Lynn Fogg (Kenneth), brothers Kerry Meyers (Jenny), Dennis Meyers (Kelli) and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Denham Springs High School in 1970 Catherine began a full and happy life of exploration and adventure. She moved to Los Angeles and met her husband John. They would also live in Nashville, Toronto, Indiana and Seattle. She will be lovingly remembered as a good friend, joyous spirit, and most important to her, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Private burial will be in Canada at Burnbrae Cemetery Monday, November 18.

