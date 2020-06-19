Catherine Jane Maddux McCullough
Catherine Jane Maddux McCullough, affectionately known as "Cat" went home to meet her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5:30 AM at her residence in Walker at the age of 80. She was Co-Founder of Concept Electronics. Cat graduated from Eva High School in 1957 in Eva, Alabama and came to New Orleans where she met the love of her life, Harold McCullough. Visitation will be held at Revival Temple Church in Walker on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Pastor Wes Courtney. Burial will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold McCullough, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Steve Bernard; sons and daughters-in-law, Harold, Jr. "Bogie" and Traci McCullough, Glenn and Vicky McCullough and Craig and Brittany McCullough; brother, Alan Maddux; 13 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. She was a member of Revival Temple Church in Walker for the past 58 years. She dearly loved and was very devoted to her loving family. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. 225-644-9683.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
