Catherine "Cathy" Marie Weber passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, at the age of 65. She was a native of Plaquemine, longtime resident of Jackson, LA and current resident of Plaquemine. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. to time of religious services at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. Mike Manchester. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Cathy is survived by her siblings and spouses, Daniel and Jean Weber, L.J. Weber and Ricky and Gwen Lejeune; sisters-in-law, Betty and Veranda Weber; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; lifelong friend and her husband, Mike and Katina Manchester and their family. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Ruby LeBlanc Weber; siblings, Dennis Weber, Michael Weber, Randolph "Bobo" Weber and infant sister, Dolores Ann Weber. The family would like to thank Iberville Oaks Nursing Home and St. Joseph Carpenter House.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020